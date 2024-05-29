BET Awards 2024: The Best Male R&B Pop Artist Nominees’ Fashion Is Un-Beatable

From the stage to the streets, the style of these brothas has no limits.

Brent Faiyaz hit all the right notes in this Versace fit.

Photo By WWD

Not only does Bryson Tiller's music top charts, but his style does, too.

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton

For Burna Boy, the perfect harmony is being iced out in all-black.

Photo By Prince Williams

Chris Brown knows how to make his fashion and feet do the talking.

Photo By Prince William

Like his hit records, this jacket on Drake was a total bop.

Photo By Cole Burston

This denim-on-denim composition from Fridayy is certified gold.

Photo By Prince Williams

October London achieves melody by pairing textures while stepping outside of the box.

Photo By Derek White

Usher's style keeps the beat going even when he's not on stage.

Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris