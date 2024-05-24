BET Awards 2024: The Buzziest Child Stars Whose Fashion Game is Top Tier
While making a name for themselves onscreen, these fashion-forward child stars have taste that is often replicated, but never duplicated.
1 / 8
This night on the pink carpet, Akira Akbar shined bright like a diamond.
Photo By Bennett Raglin
2 / 8
Blue Ivy is charting her own course in the fashion world.
Photo By Kevin Winter
3 / 8
This LBD on Demi Singleton is the perfect way to make a statement.
Photo By Monica Schipper
4 / 8
Heiress Diana Harris has a style that's as cute as it is functional.
Photo By Paras Griffin
5 / 8
This lilac dress accentuated with mounds of tulle was exceptional on JaBria McCullum.
Photo By Frazer Harrison
ADVERTISEMENT