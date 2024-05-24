BET Awards 2024: The Buzziest Child Stars Whose Fashion Game is Top Tier

While making a name for themselves onscreen, these fashion-forward child stars have taste that is often replicated, but never duplicated.

This night on the pink carpet, Akira Akbar shined bright like a diamond.

Blue Ivy is charting her own course in the fashion world.

This LBD on Demi Singleton is the perfect way to make a statement.

Heiress Diana Harris has a style that's as cute as it is functional.

This lilac dress accentuated with mounds of tulle was exceptional on JaBria McCullum.

Jalyn Hall was dapper in this fit. We see you young king!

Leah Jeffries is the moment in this ensemble.

Van Van's personality is just as big as her style!

