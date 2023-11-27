Soul Train Awards 2023: The Finest Face Cards On The Carpet
That melanin is beautiful to look at.
1 / 7
Our Tamar is beat to the Gods and is so alluring as she attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
2 / 7
One thing about us -- our beauty and our smiles are infectious. Look at our girls showing all their teeth and looking gorgeous with their 10/10 face cards as Bobbi Lanea and Folayan Kunerede of Flyana Boss attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
3 / 7
The fellas are out here shining too and looking handsome as ever as Ray J attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
4 / 7
She heard "give us face, give us model" and she delivered as Maeta attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. The makeup, the hair, the brown dress, it's such a moment and she did that.
5 / 7
Coco Jones is no stranger to smizing -- her hair down to her beat face and beautiful smile, our girl is best friends with the camera as Coco Jones attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
