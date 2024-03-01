2024 NAACP Image Awards: The Colorful Evolution of Chris Brown's Hair

The singer’s wild hairstyles are just another form of his artistic expression.

Chris Brown has never been afraid to step outside the box; his career is proof of that, as is his colorful hair evolution. Since he stepped onto the scene as the “country boy from Tappahannock, VA,” Brown has shown his experimental side through his ever-changing hairstyles. From a low-cut dark Caesar to short bleach blonde curls to Kris Kross-inspired braids, the singer has tried it all and then some. Let’s look back at some of his memorable hair moments over the years.

Photo By Amy Sussman

Chris Brown rocked a blonde low cut at the 2011 BET Awards.

Photo By Jason LaVeris

Chris Brown added some flair to his blonde curls with a splash of red and blue at NYLON’s Midnight Garden Party.

Photo By Chelsea Lauren

Chris Brown painted his hair turquoise and blue at Fine Art Auctions Miami's Urban Art Week.

Photo By Sergi Alexander

Chris Brown ditched the dye for the braided haircut trend at the 2016 Football Nouveau Collection Launch Party.

Photo By Marc Piasecki

Chris Brown threw a blue stripe in his blonde hair for the 2022 Wireless Festival.

Photo By Joseph Okpako