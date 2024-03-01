2024 NAACP Image Awards: The Colorful Evolution of Chris Brown's Hair
The singer’s wild hairstyles are just another form of his artistic expression.
Chris Brown has never been afraid to step outside the box; his career is proof of that, as is his colorful hair evolution. Since he stepped onto the scene as the “country boy from Tappahannock, VA,” Brown has shown his experimental side through his ever-changing hairstyles. From a low-cut dark Caesar to short bleach blonde curls to Kris Kross-inspired braids, the singer has tried it all and then some. Let’s look back at some of his memorable hair moments over the years.