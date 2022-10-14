The Gridiron: HBCU Football Roundup Week 6

Tennessee State rolls past Bethune Cookman; Alcorn State trounces Mississippi Valley State; and Bowie State drops Virginia State during their Homecoming.
Tennessee State 41, Bethune Cookman 17 – Tennessee State’s Tigers captured their first win of the season at home against Bethune Cookman’s WIldcats. The Tigers returned their starting quarterback Draylon Ellis and running back Devon Starling after both were out last week due to injury. Although their presence gave the Tiger’s offense more confidence their special teams and defense really propelled them to victory. The Tigers defense blocked a field goal attempt and forced 3 turnovers. The Wildcats forced the same number of turnovers, however TSU capitalized on theirs. The Tigers forced 2 fumbles in which one was returned for a touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Photo By Courtesy: Tennessee State Athletics
Bowie State cruised past Virginia State at their Homecoming with an explosive first quarter. The Bulldogs jumped on the Trojans early, getting off to a 24-0 lead to end the first quarter. The Trojans were never able to recover. Led by graduate senior Dion Golatt Jr. the Bulldogs offense erupted for 413 total yards. Golatt threw for 242 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs defense minimized the Trojans run game making it difficult to get anything going. Both teams now sit at 4-2.
Photo By Courtesy: Virginia State University
The Alcorn State Braves blew past the Mississippi Valley Delta Devils, led by stellar performances from both sides of the ball. Quarterback Aaron Allen threw for 299 yards completing 22 of 29 passes. Senior Jarveon Howard scored two of the Braves four touchdowns. The Delta Devils had an effective passing game but couldn’t find the end zone on multiple drives. The Braves defense gave up one touchdown in the second quarter but kept the Delta Devils on lock for the remainder of the game. Alcorn State is now above .500 sitting at 3-2 while Mississippi Valley remains winless this season.
Photo By Alcorn State University Athletics
