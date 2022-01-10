Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart: Love, Friendship, And Other Moments Of PDA Before Their 2-22-22 Wedding!
Also, check out the lovebird's 'Coming To America' themed engagement photo!
To countdown to their upcoming wedding nuptials, Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart shared this adorable save-the-date photo on Instagram. “2-22-22. It’s like 45 days away,” Dupart captioned the image. We are definitely feeling the 'Coming To America' theme!
Photo by @darealbbjudy via Instagram
Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart proudly showed off their matching manicures after visiting nail artist, Vanessa Gisselle.
Photo by @darealbbjudy via Instagram
Jesseca Dupart rocked a customized ‘Set It Off’ graphic tee to celebrate her bae’s successful stint on the play rendition of the movie classic. Now that’s support!
Photo by @darealbbjudy via Instagram
While prepping for a photoshoot, the lovebirds gave fans all the feels when they snapped this stylish photo filled with PDA. Such a mood!
Photo by @darealbbjudy via Instagram
Da Brat constantly proves she loves Jesseca Dupart! In case you missed it, the couple shared this photo showing their unbreakable bond. It’s the way Jesseca looks at Brat for us!
Photo by @darealbbjudy via Instagram
