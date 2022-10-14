2022 Homecoming Memories: Morgan State University

" Benny the Bear" there to welcome students, alumni and guests to the Baltimore celebration.

"Benny the Bear" means business when it's time to have fun.

Morgan's Student Government Association in chill mode atop their Homecoming parade float.

It's time to turn up with Morgan's Magnificent Marching Machine.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume a Morgan alum revs up the crowd.

Watch out! The Morganettes have taken the field.

Mr. and Miss Morgan State University: Ehidiame Akojie and Kysha Hancock.

MSU alums weren't afraid to wobble during the parade.

Morgan State's ROTC representing.

The Bears roared during Homecoming but suffered a loss to Norfolk State 24-21.

