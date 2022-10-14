2022 Homecoming Memories: Morgan State University
" Benny the Bear" there to welcome students, alumni and guests to the Baltimore celebration.
"Benny the Bear" means business when it's time to have fun.
Photo By Courtesy: Morgan State University
Morgan's Student Government Association in chill mode atop their Homecoming parade float.
Photo By Courtesy: Morgan State University
It's time to turn up with Morgan's Magnificent Marching Machine.
Photo By Courtesy: Morgan State University
Rep. Kweisi Mfume a Morgan alum revs up the crowd.
Photo By Courtesy: Morgan State University
Watch out! The Morganettes have taken the field.
Photo By Courtesy: Morgan State University
