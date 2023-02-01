2023 NAACP Image Awards: Feast Your Eyes On The Fierce 'Outstanding Supporting Actress - TV Drama' Nominees

Their fashion game is as powerful as their performances.

The actresses who are nominated for the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series all gave strong performances that had us glued to our screens. When they stepped out on carpets and at events, the result was the same, they had our attention. Let's take a look back at some of their best fashion moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Rich Polk

Tina Lifford stepped out in thigh high snakeskin boots and a red dress at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event

Photo By Amy Sussman

Susan Kelechi Watson is pretty in a pink jumpsuit at MACRO's pre-Oscar party

Photo By Andrew Toth

Loretta Devine waves to the crowd while wearing a black patterned dress at the premiere of Sidney

Photo By Gilbert Flores

Adjoa Andoh is all smiles in a leather jacket and patterned pants at the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party

Photo By David M. Bennett

Bianca Lawson is ethereal in a green gown with floral detail (and pockets!) at the 2022 Ebony Power 100

Photo By Frazier Harrison