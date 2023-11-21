Soul Train Awards 2023: Usher's Residency Of Fashionable Looks We Love

Usher stays sleek and fresh at all times.

Fresh In All Black

Usher looks amazing in these nice frames and black suit jacket as he speaks during a ceremony honoring him at Las Vegas City Hall on October 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo By Getty

He Does It So Well In Chanel

Usher Raymond IV aka Usher dripped out in Chanel as he gestures during a photo call prior to the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 at the Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris on October 3, 2023.

Whew, Classic Man

Usher all suited up and is seen outside Valentino during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France.

Poker Face In That Polka Dot Suit

Usher in this red polka dot suit is seen during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France.

Keep It Creamy And Golden

Usher in his cream suit as he performs onstage during his residency at La Seine Musicale on September 25, 2023 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Swaggy In That All Black

Usher in this sexy, black leather jacket as he performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California.

Usher's New Look

Usher in a patterned blazer as he attends Usher's New Look presents "2023 Disruptivator Summit: Be Your Own Superhero" on July 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

