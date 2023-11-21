Soul Train Awards 2023: Usher's Residency Of Fashionable Looks We Love
Usher stays sleek and fresh at all times.
Usher looks amazing in these nice frames and black suit jacket as he speaks during a ceremony honoring him at Las Vegas City Hall on October 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Usher Raymond IV aka Usher dripped out in Chanel as he gestures during a photo call prior to the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 at the Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris on October 3, 2023.
Usher all suited up and is seen outside Valentino during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France.
Usher in this red polka dot suit is seen during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France.
Usher in his cream suit as he performs onstage during his residency at La Seine Musicale on September 25, 2023 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.
