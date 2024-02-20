2024 NAACP Image Awards: Halle Bailey's Breakout Year
The young star mesmerized us with her voice and fashion.
Halle Bailey has stunned audiences with her talent in "The Little Mermaid." In advance of the premiere, she enchanted audiences with her styles on carpets at events. Halle gave good glam at every opportunity making her one of the stars were looked forward to seeing. At this year's Image Awards, the star is nominated for "Entertainer of the Year." Let's take a look back at some of her recent fashion moments.