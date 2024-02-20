2024 NAACP Image Awards: Halle Bailey's Breakout Year

The young star mesmerized us with her voice and fashion.

GettyImages-1487044721.jpg

1 / 6

Halle Bailey has stunned audiences with her talent in "The Little Mermaid." In advance of the premiere, she enchanted audiences with her styles on carpets at events. Halle gave good glam at every opportunity making her one of the stars were looked forward to seeing. At this year's Image Awards, the star is nominated for "Entertainer of the Year." Let's take a look back at some of her recent fashion moments.

Photo By Jeff Kravitz

GettyImages-1405314857.jpg

2 / 6

Halle Bailey chose a low cut cut out black gown for the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Aaron J. Thorton

GettyImages-1471340679.jpg

3 / 6

Halle Bailey goes casual glam with a cutout body suit and matching pants at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards

Photo By Steve Granitz

GettyImages-1473123865.jpg

4 / 6

Halle Bailey shines in a gold strapless gown at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Photo By Jon Kopaloff

GettyImages-1473062260.jpg

5 / 6

Halle Bailey is ethereal in a strapless blue gown with a sheer corset top

Photo By Arturo Holmes

GettyImages-1488485654.jpg

6 / 6

Halle Bailey strikes a pose in a blue metallic strapless gown at the world premier of The Little Mermaid

Photo By Matt Winkelmeyer