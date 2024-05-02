See How La La Anthony, The Wades, Quinta Brunson, And More Kept It Sleek And Sexy At The 2023 Met Gala

Last year's event celebrated the legacy of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

La La Anthony, Gabrielle Union (L) and Dwyane Wade, and Quinta Brunson at The 2023 Met Gala. Stars arrived elegantly appointed in Lagerfeld flare!

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Lala Anthony was elegant and regal in a white, one-shoulder gown, paired white cat-eye shades.

Photo By Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Gabrielle Union arrived with Dwayne Wade and dazzled in an all red pants suit, Wade dapper in black with coordinating overcoat.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson graced the Met Gala red carpet in a pink dress with bustle and a black sheer overlay.

Photo By Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Usher in black, giving refined gentleman, he was leather gloved and donned black shades.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell stunned in a pink Grecian inspired gown.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Doja Cat was remarkable in all white with hooded cat ears and a beautiful train.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Kerry Washington was gorgeous in a black skirt, mermaid silhouette, bra, and blazer.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Keke Palmer was a jeweled dream in a cream, curve accentuating gown.

Photo By Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi was luminous in gold with a corseted bodice.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Precious Lee gave thigh-high slit in a black gown with a pink train.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook in unique, fashion forward printed pants and cream jacket.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Halle Bailey gave Hollywood glam in a lace halter gown and coiffed locs.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Lil Nas X glittered and glowed in a full jeweled body suit and platform boots. His face adornment is spectacular and will be talked about for some time.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Lizzo served glam rockstar in a black gown with pearl embellishments.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Serena Williams glowed in a black mermaid silhouette and elegantly adorned in pearls.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky (L) and Rihanna--gave us kilt chic and over-the-top floral elegance

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Adut Akech slayed in an alternating, Carolina Herrera tiered black and white number.

Photo By Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Labrinth gave epic rockstar boldness in all red Valentino, sporting a pair of RAY BAN REVERSE Collection sunglasses.

Photo By Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Janelle Monae had a red carpet reveal in a sheer pannier dress made of black tulle.

Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Letitia Wright served double-breasted suit refinement in Prada.

Photo By Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon were Hollywood royalty. Davis serves in a fuchsia feathered gown and Julius dapper in a classic tux.

Photo By Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)