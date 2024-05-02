See How La La Anthony, The Wades, Quinta Brunson, And More Kept It Sleek And Sexy At The 2023 Met Gala
Last year's event celebrated the legacy of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
1 / 22
La La Anthony, Gabrielle Union (L) and Dwyane Wade, and Quinta Brunson at The 2023 Met Gala. Stars arrived elegantly appointed in Lagerfeld flare!
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
2 / 22
Lala Anthony was elegant and regal in a white, one-shoulder gown, paired white cat-eye shades.
Photo By Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
3 / 22
Gabrielle Union arrived with Dwayne Wade and dazzled in an all red pants suit, Wade dapper in black with coordinating overcoat.
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
4 / 22
Quinta Brunson graced the Met Gala red carpet in a pink dress with bustle and a black sheer overlay.
Photo By Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
5 / 22
Usher in black, giving refined gentleman, he was leather gloved and donned black shades.
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
6 / 22
Naomi Campbell stunned in a pink Grecian inspired gown.
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
7 / 22
Doja Cat was remarkable in all white with hooded cat ears and a beautiful train.
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
8 / 22
Kerry Washington was gorgeous in a black skirt, mermaid silhouette, bra, and blazer.
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
9 / 22
Keke Palmer was a jeweled dream in a cream, curve accentuating gown.
Photo By Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
10 / 22
Yara Shahidi was luminous in gold with a corseted bodice.
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
11 / 22
Precious Lee gave thigh-high slit in a black gown with a pink train.
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
12 / 22
Russell Westbrook in unique, fashion forward printed pants and cream jacket.
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
13 / 22
Halle Bailey gave Hollywood glam in a lace halter gown and coiffed locs.
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
14 / 22
Lil Nas X glittered and glowed in a full jeweled body suit and platform boots. His face adornment is spectacular and will be talked about for some time.
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
15 / 22
Lizzo served glam rockstar in a black gown with pearl embellishments.
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
16 / 22
Serena Williams glowed in a black mermaid silhouette and elegantly adorned in pearls.
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
17 / 22
A$AP Rocky (L) and Rihanna--gave us kilt chic and over-the-top floral elegance
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
18 / 22
Adut Akech slayed in an alternating, Carolina Herrera tiered black and white number.
Photo By Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
19 / 22
Labrinth gave epic rockstar boldness in all red Valentino, sporting a pair of RAY BAN REVERSE Collection sunglasses.
Photo By Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
20 / 22
Janelle Monae had a red carpet reveal in a sheer pannier dress made of black tulle.
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
