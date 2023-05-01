The Arrivals! See La La Anthony, The Wades, Quinta Brunson And More Keep It Sleek And Sexy At The 2023 Met Gala
This year's event celebrated the legacy of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
La La Anthony, Gabrielle Union (L) and Dwyane Wade, and Quinta Brunson at The 2023 Met Gala. Stars arrive elegantly appointed in Lagerfeld flare!
Lala Anthony is elegant and regal in a white, one-shoulder gown, paired white cat-eye shades.
Gabrielle Union arrives with Dwayne Wade and dazzles in an all red pants suit, Wade dapper in black with coordinating overcoat.
Quinta Brunson graces the Met Gala red carpet in a pink dress with bustle and a black sheer overlay.
Usher in black, giving refined gentleman, he is leather gloved and dons black shades.
Naomi Campbell stun in a pink Grecian inspired gown.
Doja Cat is remarkable in all white with hooded cat ears and a beautiful train.
Kerry Washington is gorgeous in a black skirt, mermaid silhouette, bra, and blazer.
Keke Palmer is a jeweled dream in a cream, curve accentuating gown.
Yara Shahidi is luminous in gold with a corseted bodice.
Precious Lee gives thigh-high slit in a black gown with a pink train.
Russell Westbrook in unique, fashion forward printed pants and cream jacket.
Halle Bailey gives Hollywood glam in a lace halter gown and coiffed locs.
Lil Nas X glitters and glows in a full jeweled body suit and platform boots. His face adornment is spectacular and will be talked about for some time.
Lizzo serves glam rockstar in a black gown with pearl embellishments.
Serena Williams glows in a black mermaid silhouette and elegantly adorned in pearls.
A$AP Rocky (L) and Rihanna--gives us kilt chic and over-the-top floral elegance
Adut Akech slays in an alternating, Carolina Herrera tiered black and white number.
Labrinth gives epic rockstar boldness in all red Valentino, sporting a pair of RAY BAN REVERSE Collection sunglasses.
Janelle Monae the eclectic beauty had a red carpet reveal in a sheer pannier dress made of black tulle.
