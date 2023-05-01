The Arrivals! See La La Anthony, The Wades, Quinta Brunson And More Keep It Sleek And Sexy At The 2023 Met Gala

This year's event celebrated the legacy of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

050123-style-met-gala-opening-image (1).jpg

1 / 22

La La Anthony, Gabrielle Union (L) and Dwyane Wade, and Quinta Brunson at The 2023 Met Gala. Stars arrive elegantly appointed in Lagerfeld flare!

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

GettyImages-1486904891.jpg

2 / 22

Lala Anthony is elegant and regal in a white, one-shoulder gown, paired white cat-eye shades.

Photo By Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

GettyImages-1486916799.jpg

3 / 22

Gabrielle Union arrives with Dwayne Wade and dazzles in an all red pants suit, Wade dapper in black with coordinating overcoat.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

GettyImages-1486914367.jpg

4 / 22

Quinta Brunson graces the Met Gala red carpet in a pink dress with bustle and a black sheer overlay.

Photo By Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

050123-style-met-gala-usher.jpg

5 / 22

Usher in black, giving refined gentleman, he is leather gloved and dons black shades.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
050123-style-met-gala-Naomi Campbell.jpg

6 / 22

Naomi Campbell stun in a pink Grecian inspired gown.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

050123-style-met-gala-Doja Cat.jpg

7 / 22

Doja Cat is remarkable in all white with hooded cat ears and a beautiful train.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

050123-style-met-gala-Kerry Washington.jpg

8 / 22

Kerry Washington is gorgeous in a black skirt, mermaid silhouette, bra, and blazer.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

050123-style-met-gala- Keke Palmer.jpg

9 / 22

Keke Palmer is a jeweled dream in a cream, curve accentuating gown.

Photo By Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

050123-style-met-gala-Yara Shahidi.jpg

10 / 22

Yara Shahidi is luminous in gold with a corseted bodice.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
050123-style-met-gala-Precious Lee .jpg

11 / 22

Precious Lee gives thigh-high slit in a black gown with a pink train.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

050123-style-met-gala-Russell Westbrook.jpg

12 / 22

Russell Westbrook in unique, fashion forward printed pants and cream jacket.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

050123-style-met-gala-Halle Bailey .jpg

13 / 22

Halle Bailey gives Hollywood glam in a lace halter gown and coiffed locs.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

050123-style-met-gala-Lil Nas X.jpg

14 / 22

Lil Nas X glitters and glows in a full jeweled body suit and platform boots. His face adornment is spectacular and will be talked about for some time.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

050123-met-gala-Lizzo.jpg

15 / 22

Lizzo serves glam rockstar in a black gown with pearl embellishments.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
050123-style-met-gala-Serena Williams.jpg

16 / 22

Serena Williams glows in a black mermaid silhouette and elegantly adorned in pearls.

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

050123-style-met-gala-A$AP Rocky-Rihanna.jpg

17 / 22

A$AP Rocky (L) and Rihanna--gives us kilt chic and over-the-top floral elegance

Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

050123-style-met-gala-Adut Akech.jpg

18 / 22

Adut Akech slays in an alternating, Carolina Herrera tiered black and white number.

Photo By Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

050123-style-met-gala-Labrinth.jpg

19 / 22

Labrinth gives epic rockstar boldness in all red Valentino, sporting a pair of RAY BAN REVERSE Collection sunglasses.

Photo By Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

050123-style-met-gala-Janelle Monáe.jpg

20 / 22

Janelle Monae the eclectic beauty had a red carpet reveal in a sheer pannier dress made of black tulle.

Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

ADVERTISEMENT
050123-style-met-gala-Letitia Wright.jpg

21 / 22

Letitia Wright serves double-breasted suit refinement in Prada.

Photo By Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

050123-style-met-gala-Viola Davis-Julius Tennon.jpg

22 / 22

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon give Hollywood royalty. Davis serves in a fuchsia feathered gown and Julius dapper in a classic tux.

Photo By Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)