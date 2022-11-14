Soul Train Awards 2022: Bold And Sizzlin' Hot Fashions Spotted On The Red Carpet!

These stars dropped jaws with their sexy ensembles!

111322-style-soul-train-awards-2022-2.jpg

1 / 8

Singer LeToya Luckett showed up and out in a green high-slit dress.

Photo By (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)

111322-style-soul-train-awards-2022-1.jpg

2 / 8

Actress Alise Willis wowed in a shimmery look.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

111322-style-soul-train-awards-2022-7.jpg

3 / 8

Actress Candice Renee rocked a black cutout mini dress with thigh-high boots.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

111322-style-soul-train-awards-2022-9.jpg

4 / 8

Joyce Wrice sizzled in a sheer look by Natalia Fedner.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

111322-style-STA-Red-Carpet-24.jpg

5 / 8

Singer Muni Long sparkled like a superstar in a sequined dress.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
111322-style-STA-Red-Carpet-14.jpg

6 / 8

Candiace Dillard-Bassett

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

111322-style-STA-Red-Carpet-09.jpg

7 / 8

Reginae Carter stunned in a purple cutout mini skirt.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

111322-style-STA-Red-Carpet-31.jpg

8 / 8

Alex Vaughn showed off her sexy curves in a cutout dress with a thigh-high slit.

Photo By (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)