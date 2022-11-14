Soul Train Awards 2022: Bold And Sizzlin' Hot Fashions Spotted On The Red Carpet!
These stars dropped jaws with their sexy ensembles!
Singer LeToya Luckett showed up and out in a green high-slit dress.
Photo By (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)
Actress Alise Willis wowed in a shimmery look.
Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actress Candice Renee rocked a black cutout mini dress with thigh-high boots.
Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Joyce Wrice sizzled in a sheer look by Natalia Fedner.
Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Singer Muni Long sparkled like a superstar in a sequined dress.
Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
