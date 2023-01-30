2023 NAACP Image Awards: A Look At The 'Nominees For Outstanding Supporting Actor - TV Comedy' Style

These men are funny and stylish!

The 2023 NAACP Image Award nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series have proven they can be funny. They've also proven they have style. Never too stuffy and always willing to take a risk is the hallmark of the gentlemen in this group. One thing is for sure, they will keep us guessing. Let's take a look at some of their most recent ensembles. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Weiss Eubanks

Deon Cole is rad for plaid in this suit for The Harder They Fall premiere at the 65th BFO Film Festival

Photo By Mike Marsland

Kenan Thompson is all smiles in a lush velvet jacket and slacks at the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Photo By Axelle

Tyler James Williams is pure elegance in a wide legged pant with matching jacket at the 80th Golden Globe Awards

Photo By Kevin Mazur

Brian Tyree Henry brightens up the carpet in a fuchsia suit at the 28th Critics Choice Awards

Photo By Frazier Harrison

William Stanford Davis keeps it cool in a seersucker suit and sneakers

Photo by @thewilliamstanforddavis via Instagram