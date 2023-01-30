2023 NAACP Image Awards: A Look At The
'Nominees For Outstanding Supporting Actor - TV Comedy' Style
These men are funny and stylish!
1 / 6
The 2023 NAACP Image Award nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series have proven they can be funny. They've also proven they have style. Never too stuffy and always willing to take a risk is the hallmark of the gentlemen in this group. One thing is for sure, they will keep us guessing. Let's take a look at some of their most recent ensembles.
By: Alba Anthony