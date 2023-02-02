2023 NAACP Image Awards: 'Outstanding Actor In A TV Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special' Noms Know Style
These gentlemen bring the heat when it comes to fashion.
The nominees for the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special are not newcomers to the industry. They've given powerful performances on big and small screens which have led to many accolades. This means they are no strangers to carpets. When they step out, they look the part and we are a captive audience. Let's take a peek at some of their most recent looks.
By: Alba Anthony