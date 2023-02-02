2023 NAACP Image Awards: 'Outstanding Actor In A TV Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special' Noms Know Style

The nominees for the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special are not newcomers to the industry. They've given powerful performances on big and small screens which have led to many accolades. This means they are no strangers to carpets. When they step out, they look the part and we are a captive audience. Let's take a peek at some of their most recent looks. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Theo Wargo

Samuel L. Jackson shows he's still the coolest man in the land in a plaid jacket and white pants for The Piano Lesson photocall

Photo By John Lamparski

Trevante Rhodes kept it casual in a tshirt and hat at VulturexHulu advanced screening of Mike

Photo By Craig Barritt

Terrence Howard is dapper in a long topcoat for The Best Man: The Final Chapter premiere

Photo By Momodu Mansaray

Wendell Pierce is pure class in a blazer and slacks for the Nederlander Organization's unveiling of Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre

Photo By Dia Dipasupil

Morris Chestnut dons a leather jacket over his turtleneck for The Best Man: The Final Chapter DC premiere

Photo By Brian Stukes