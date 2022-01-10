Sidney Poitier Remembered: A Look at True Black Excellence

BET.com pays tribute to the iconic actor, activist, and filmmaker.

Sidney Poitier receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2009.

Photo By Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Sidney Poitier, seen here directing ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ in 1974, was a filmmaker who showed he could adapt to the times.

Photo By Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Sidney Poitier captivated audiences in theatres, in addition to the big screen, as seen here on stage for 1959’s ‘Raisin in the Sun’ performance.

Photo By Getty Images

Sidney Poitier was always an ambassador of cool and an inspiration to a legion of Black leading actors and filmmakers.

Photo By Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sidney Poitier walked in his truth and joined others in fighting for equity, equality, and the end of systemic racism.

Photo By Chester Sheard/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Two titans of stage, screen, and sound — Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte blazed a trailer for many to learn from.

Photo By Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Sidney Poitier was the ultimate #GirlDad and was never too far from his lovely children.

Photo By Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Sidney Poitier’s legacy and work led to him breaking open the door for other Black creatives to impact Hollywood.

Photo By Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Sidney Poitier, here with Lupita Nyong’o, has always been a beacon of knowledge for today’s generation of stars. His words will be sorely missed.

Photo By Jeff Vespa/VF14/WireImage

Sidney Poitier and Denzel Washington will forever be linked as history-making Black men of distinction. The former opened the doors for the latter, and by extension, gave us all a look at true Black Excellence.

Photo By Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images