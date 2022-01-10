Sidney Poitier Remembered: A Look at True Black Excellence
BET.com pays tribute to the iconic actor, activist, and filmmaker.
Sidney Poitier receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2009.
Sidney Poitier, seen here directing ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ in 1974, was a filmmaker who showed he could adapt to the times.
Sidney Poitier captivated audiences in theatres, in addition to the big screen, as seen here on stage for 1959’s ‘Raisin in the Sun’ performance.
Sidney Poitier was always an ambassador of cool and an inspiration to a legion of Black leading actors and filmmakers.
Sidney Poitier walked in his truth and joined others in fighting for equity, equality, and the end of systemic racism.
