The House Of Karl Lagerfeld: 8 Black Celebs Who Embodied His Modern Style
Many of Karl Lagerfeld's designs at Chanel and Fendi have become classic works of art.
Willow Smith became the brand ambassador and Karl Lagerfeld’s muse at only 15! The multi-faceted creative was named the new face of the powerhouse just hours after her appearance at the 2016-2017 Chanel fashion show in Paris. Willow gracefully stepped into her power in black and white Chanel boots. Her all-black style complimented the boots as she wore a jumpsuit that looked straight out of the Matrix.
There isn’t a better bromance out there than Karl Lagerfeld and Pharrell Willams. The Happy singer’s friendship with the once-creative director has led him to many collaborative opportunities with Chanel. He’s starred in a short film shot by Karl Lagerfeld, is a brand ambassador, has written a song for the brand, and has even walked the runway. As seen in the photo, the jacket was labeled the Renaissance jacket after it was rumored to be inspired by the short film ‘Reincarnation.’
Janelle Monáe 2014 Chanel Fashion Show The multi-facted actress wore this black and white Karl Lagerfeld-inspired dress to the 2014 Chanel Spring fashion show in Pairs. The dress played a graceful balance of masculine and feminine with black sleeves and white ruffles down the middle, complete with a black bow tie. Janelle has always been vocal about how much the Karl Lagerfeld Black and white aesthetic has inspired her own. In a 2017 Vogue interview, she stated, “Karl’s aesthetic is so clearly iconic, classic, black and white, and timeless. I am so inspired by him and his incredible eye.”
Naomi Campbell 1996-97 Chanel Show This fierce Karl Lagerfeld design was worn by one of the most fierce models on earth. Naomi Campbell wore a semi-sheer long black dress designed by Karl at the 1996-97 fall-winter couture fashion show for Chanel in Paris. Karl Lagerfeld’s stunning design also came with elegant pearls as the dress straps. This was one of his early designs, as he had recently become the creative director of Chanel in 1994.
Rihanna 2013 Chanel Fashion Show Rihanna has been a fan of Lagerfeld designs for both Chanel and Fendi for quite some time. She was seen wearing a few Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld inspired staples for this 2013 couture fashion show. The staples include Chanel pointed heels, with layered Chanel pearls, and a nude leather Chanel bag. In true Rihanna fashion, she added her own twist by wearing a sexy long cardigan with a plunging slit and neckline.
