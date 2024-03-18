2024 NAACP Image Awards: Black Love Was In Full Effect On The Red Carpet
These 7 couples are the cutest and even the best dressed!
1 / 7
Black love will always reign supreme over here. So when the NAACP Image Awards close out awards season every year, not only are folks looking forward to their favorite Black superstar shining bright, but they also hope to catch a glimpse of said star with their partner. Black love is a beautiful thing, and to see it all dressed up in celebration makes it ever sweeter. Check out a few of our favorite Black couples shining together at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards!
Photo By Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET
2 / 7
Sabrina and Idris Elba: With just enough PDA to make anyone blush, this stunning couple can do no wrong.
Photo By Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage
3 / 7
Sam Jay and Yanise Monet: This colorful pair were all smiles and kisses on the carpet.
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
4 / 7
Deon T. Jones and Cameron Ross: Paired up in black and blue, this beautiful couple is keeping it classic and looking dapper.
Photo By Paras Griffin
5 / 7
Dule Hill and Jazmyn Simon: A couple that rocks texture together stays together.
Photo By Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic
ADVERTISEMENT