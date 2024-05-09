Mielle Organics Celebrates 10th Anniversary in the Hair Game
As the illustrious brand toasts to a decade in the business, our do's have never been more slayed and our edges more laid.
It was a pink affair at the Lavan Chelsea in New York City on Wednesday, (May 8).
Photo By Savannah Miles
Founded by Monique Rodriquez in 2014, the brand has become a staple in beauty salons and households and remains a force to be reckoned with in the beauty industry.
Photo By Savannah Miles
Toasting to 10 outstanding years is truly a reason to celebrate.
Photo By Savannah Miles
During the Mielleverse, the founder's daughter, Mia (left), was by her side.
Photo By Savannah Miles
Monique's husband, Melvin Rodriquez (far right) showed his support, along with Allure's editor-in-chief Jessica Cruel, and the company's brand innovator & president, Omar Goff (middle).
Photo By Savannah Miles
