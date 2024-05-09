Mielle Organics Celebrates 10th Anniversary in the Hair Game

As the illustrious brand toasts to a decade in the business, our do's have never been more slayed and our edges more laid.

It was a pink affair at the Lavan Chelsea in New York City on Wednesday, (May 8).

Founded by Monique Rodriquez in 2014, the brand has become a staple in beauty salons and households and remains a force to be reckoned with in the beauty industry.

Toasting to 10 outstanding years is truly a reason to celebrate.

During the Mielleverse, the founder's daughter, Mia (left), was by her side.

Monique's husband, Melvin Rodriquez (far right) showed his support, along with Allure's editor-in-chief Jessica Cruel, and the company's brand innovator & president, Omar Goff (middle).

BET's Louis Carr was also in the house!

Looking ahead, Mielle Organics is ready to launch us into the future, and beyond!

