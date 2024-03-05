Our Favorite Black Stars Shine Bright At The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Brunch

Breaking bread and snapping photos with the 2024 NAACP Image Award nominees.

Melissa Fredericks (content creator) and Kevin Fredericks aka KevOnStage (comedian/content creator/host)

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP

Gail Bean

Keeping it simple and classic in a timeless black and white look, Gail serves arms and regal beauty in this jumpsuit.

Photo By Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Tre'Vell Anderson

Those who interrupt the status quo know they are the one and not the two. From Tre’Vell’s daring and bright pattern to their fun and free hair, this one came to slay out loud!

Photo By Leon Bennett

Jabari Banks

Loving this collegiate look from Banks, giving us a nod to his role in “Bel-air,” but also letting us know casual is king.

Photo By Leon Bennett

Nina Parker

Who said you shouldn’t get high on your own supply? Nina Parker is wearing her own fashion line and it’s bold and beautiful!

Photo By Leon Bennett

Glynn Turman

Isn’t it cool to see a living legend have fun with fashion? Mr. Turman gave us Hollywood cowboy and we can’t help but stan! Sir, is that fringe?! Go off!

Photo By Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Lucky Daye

You can never go wrong with the Canadian tuxedo. We love a good denim on denim moment and Lucky’s doesn’t disappoint!

Photo By Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images)