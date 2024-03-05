Our Favorite Black Stars Shine Bright At The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Brunch
Breaking bread and snapping photos with the 2024 NAACP Image Award nominees.
Melissa Fredericks (content creator) and Kevin Fredericks aka KevOnStage (comedian/content creator/host)
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP
Keeping it simple and classic in a timeless black and white look, Gail serves arms and regal beauty in this jumpsuit.
Photo By Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
Those who interrupt the status quo know they are the one and not the two. From Tre’Vell’s daring and bright pattern to their fun and free hair, this one came to slay out loud!
Photo By Leon Bennett
Loving this collegiate look from Banks, giving us a nod to his role in “Bel-air,” but also letting us know casual is king.
Photo By Leon Bennett
Who said you shouldn’t get high on your own supply? Nina Parker is wearing her own fashion line and it’s bold and beautiful!
Photo By Leon Bennett
