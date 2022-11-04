Soul Train Awards 2022: Nobody Wears Jackets Like Charlie Wilson Wears Jackets

When Charlie Wilson steps out you are going to take notice.

GettyImages-465313406.jpg

1 / 6

There is no one with a voice like Charlie Wilson. There is also no one with a penchant for jackets with sparkles and embroidery like Uncle Charlie. When he steps out, people are going to notice. When he begins to sing, it's the icing on a very dazzling cake. Let's take a peek at some of our "Certified Soul" nominee's best, and brightest, jackets. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Stephen Lovekin

GettyImages-468062912.jpg

2 / 6

Charlie Wilson tops his blue and black velvet blazer with dark shades at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Photo By Jason Merritt

GettyImages-1394884599 (1).jpg

3 / 6

Charlie Wilson shines in a gold jacket during a performance at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Photo By Tim Mosenfelder

GettyImages-478946862.jpg

4 / 6

Charlie Wilson poses in a blue and gold embroidered jacket and gold slacks on the carpet of the 2015 BET Awards

Photo By Jason LaVeris

GettyImages-1381923038.jpg

5 / 6

Charlie Wilson rocks the stage on The Culture Tour in a purple and blue sparking jacket

Photo By Scott Legato

GettyImages-1202149942.jpg

6 / 6

Charlie Wilson keeps it, relatively, simple in a black and gold jacket on the carpet of the 62nd Grammy Awards

Photo By Jon Kopaloff