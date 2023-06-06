BET Awards 2023: Janelle Monae's BET Awards Style Evolution
The talented star moved beyond the black and white uniform into colorful, eye-catching glam.
Janelle Monae has been in the game for more than a decade. Their talents stretch from music to the big screen making them a regular on the BET Awards carpet. Earlier in their career, they stuck to a tight uniform of black and/or white fully covered tailored looks. Now, they surprise and delight us with bold colors, fun shapes, and show a little skin. Let's take a look at how their style has evolved at the BET Awards.
By: Alba Anthony