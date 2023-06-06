BET Awards 2023: Janelle Monae's BET Awards Style Evolution

The talented star moved beyond the black and white uniform into colorful, eye-catching glam.

Janelle Monae has been in the game for more than a decade. Their talents stretch from music to the big screen making them a regular on the BET Awards carpet. Earlier in their career, they stuck to a tight uniform of black and/or white fully covered tailored looks. Now, they surprise and delight us with bold colors, fun shapes, and show a little skin. Let's take a look at how their style has evolved at the BET Awards. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Paras Griffin

Janelle Monae rocks a chic all white tailored suit with choker detail at the 2013 BET Awards

Photo By Jason LaVeris

Janelle Monae keeps it simple in a black dress and full length cape at the 2015 BET Awards

Photo By Jason LaVeris

Janelle Monae tops their black and white striped suit with a hat at the 2016 BET Awards

Photo By Jason LaVeris

Janelle Monae goes bold with a rainbow full skirt and black hat at the 2018 BET Awards

Photo By Leon Bennett

Janelle Monae gives a little flair with a sheer skirt and harness look at the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Paras Griffin