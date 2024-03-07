2024 NAACP Image Awards: Issa Rae's Iconic Hair Moments: Breaking Norms with Bold and Beautiful Styles

The Hollywood mogul is as much a hair icon as she is a pop culture phenom.

Issa Rae is authentic in expressing herself in all facets of her life, and this especially applies to her hair. The actress, writer, and producer's knack for being a top-notch hair chameleon has allowed her to explore versatile styles through the years, from beautiful braided crowns and twisted buns to textured up-dos and ginger fros. Rae consistently rocking her natural hair any which way, on and off-screen, to shatter norms is inspiring and uplifting for Black women all over. Let’s take a look at some of her iconic hair moments.

Photo By AM PR Group

Issa Rae’s voluminous ginger curls lit up the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet.

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Issa Rae wore a regal, curly pompadour to complement her sequin number at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala.

Photo By Unique Nicole

Issa Rae looked breathtaking with her bubble braid at ELLE’s 2022 Women In Hollywood Celebration.

Photo By Charley Gallay

Issa Rae rocked vibrant jumbo braids at the 2021 Vulture Festival in Los Angeles.

Photo By David Livingston

Issa Rae’s gorgeous rope braid took center stage at the 2019 Women In Film Gala.

Photo By Amanda Edwards