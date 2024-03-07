2024 NAACP Image Awards: Issa Rae's Iconic Hair Moments: Breaking Norms with Bold and Beautiful Styles
The Hollywood mogul is as much a hair icon as she is a pop culture phenom.
Issa Rae is authentic in expressing herself in all facets of her life, and this especially applies to her hair. The actress, writer, and producer's knack for being a top-notch hair chameleon has allowed her to explore versatile styles through the years, from beautiful braided crowns and twisted buns to textured up-dos and ginger fros. Rae consistently rocking her natural hair any which way, on and off-screen, to shatter norms is inspiring and uplifting for Black women all over. Let’s take a look at some of her iconic hair moments.