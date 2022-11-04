Homecoming Memories 2022: Florida A&M University

Go Rattlers! Tallahassee couldn't wait for the party to start once again and the celebration didn't disappoint.

FAMUHomecoming7.jpg

1 / 9

The FAMU cheerleading squad warms up the crowd.

Photo By Courtesy: Florida A&M University

FAMUHomecoming12.jpg

2 / 9

FAMU welcmed 'Good Morning America' during the Homecoming celebration.

Photo By Courtesy: Florida A&M University

FAMUHomecoming15.jpg

3 / 9

Selfie time with two Rattlers dressed to party.

Photo By Courtesy: Florida A&M University

FAMUHomecoming21.jpg

4 / 9

Photo By Courtesy: Florida A&M University

FAMUHomecoming11.jpg

5 / 9

The famed 'Marching 100' takes it into high gear.

Photo By Courtesy: Florida A&M University

ADVERTISEMENT
FAMUHomecoming3.jpg

6 / 9

...And they keep it there.

Photo By Courtesy: Florida A&M University

FAMUHomecoming6.jpg

7 / 9

The FAMU Color Guard takes the field.

Photo By Courtesy: Florida A&M University

FAMUHomecoming2.jpg

8 / 9

Tiffany Greene, ESPN announcer and FAMU alum speaks during Homecoming convocation.

Photo By Courtesy: Florida A&M University

FAMUHomecoming9.jpg

9 / 9

It wouldn't be Homecoming without the Royal Court and here they look regal.

Photo By Courtesy: Florida A&M University