FAB 'FITS: Rihanna And Other Stars Who Wowed Us With Their Fashion This Week!
Need fashion inspiration? Look no further than BET's weekly roundup of stylish paparazzi snapshots!
FEB. 09: Quinta Brunson turned heads during New York Fashion Week! While attending Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2023 Show, the actress and producer posed for this stylish photo that showed off her sleek all-black ensemble.
FEB. 09: Rihanna wowed onlookers in a shearling aviator jacket and a crocodile jacquard knit skirt by ALAÏA during her Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show press conference on Thursday. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, the superstar completed her look with custom sandals by Gianvito Rossi.
FEB. 09: Jeannie Mai Jenkins was spotted in NYC rocking a trendy Keburia look. Check out the ensemble that features eye-catching button detailing.
FEB. 08: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen kept things cool and casual while taking a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles, California. We love when spot celebrities rocking laid-back streetwear.
FEB. 08: Nicole Ari Parker was spotted rocking an asymmetrical wool coat while filming an episode of 'And Just Like That' in New York City. The actress completed her look with bold yellow accessories.
FEB. 05: LL Cool J and his daughter Samaria Leah Smith snagged major style points after the paparazzi snapped this photo of them out and about in LA.
FEB. 05: Lil Baby was also spotted in Los Angeles rocking an eye-catching silver ensemble. The rapper accessorized his ‘fit with fresh white kicks and millions in diamonds.
FEB. 04: Have mercy! Last Saturday, Chloe Bailey commanded attention as she walked the red carpet at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala. The singer styled in a stunning black gown by MONSOORI.
FEB. 04: Halle Bailey glowed at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in a show-stopping black gown by Cucculelli Shaheen. The price tag for this sexy sheer look is a whopping $14,300!
FEB. 04: It is hard not to love Lizzo with her infectious smile and positive vibes. The Grammy winner hit the red carpet with her boo Myke Wright over the Grammy weekend for what she called a "hard launch." She paired thigh-high black boots with her Alexander McQueen black dress with shiny blue-and-black feathers while he wore a tux.
FEB. 04: Singer Serayah McNeill rocked this ox-blood red number at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys party. Who knew a mullet could be so stylish?
FEB 04: Journalist Tamron Hall, who married music exec Steven Greener in 2019, reminded us all what Hollywood glam is all about. It was all perfection, from her hair to her skin, dress, and chain-link gold high-heeled sandals.
FEB 04: New Orleans singer-songwriter Lucky Daye is not afraid to show off his personal sense of style, and this velvet suit is sharp. While his dark sunglasses could signal "no pictures, please," his bronze-toned shoes say, "pick me, pick me."
FEB 04: Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons hit the carpet in LA on Feb. 04, 2023. He wore all black with a shawl-collared jacket, and she made us all look in a form-fitting red gown paired with a high pony and clear high-heeled sandals.
