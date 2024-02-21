2024 NAACP Image Awards: Jamie Foxx's Style Is Classic and Simple

Jamie Foxx is one of the most talented artists of his generation. Stand up comedy, singing, and acting are all very distinct skills and he is able to do each one incredibly well. Whatever endeavor he pursues, you can bet he will receive honors and accolades which means you will see him at events giving him a chance to show off his fashion sense. Not one to be flashy or do too much, he is still one to watch. Let's take a look at how Jamie Foxx keeps it simple.

Photo By Jesse Grant

Jamie Foxx rocked a leather vest at the 26th NAACP Image Awards

Photo By Jim Smeal

Jamie Foxx chose all black to pick up his Best Supporting Actor trophy at the 33rd NAACP Image Awards

Photo By Steve Grayson

Jamie Foxx used a silver shirt and tie to brighten up his black suit at the 37th NAACP Image Awards

Photo By Albert L. Ortega

Jamie Foxx went with a traditional tux as he posed with daughter Corinne at the 44th NAACP Image Awards

Photo By Frederick M. Brown

Jamie Foxx is dapper in his well tailored tuxedo at the 51st NAACP Image Awards

Photo By Steve Granitz