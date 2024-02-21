2024 NAACP Image Awards: Jamie Foxx's Style Is Classic and Simple
The nominee for 'Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture' doesn't step outside the box, but Jamie Foxx shows simple doesn't necessarily mean plain.
1 / 6
Jamie Foxx is one of the most talented artists of his generation. Stand up comedy, singing, and acting are all very distinct skills and he is able to do each one incredibly well. Whatever endeavor he pursues, you can bet he will receive honors and accolades which means you will see him at events giving him a chance to show off his fashion sense. Not one to be flashy or do too much, he is still one to watch. Let's take a look at how Jamie Foxx keeps it simple.