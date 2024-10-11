Happy Birthday! Cardi B’s Fiercest and Most Unforgettable Fashion Moments

To celebrate the Bronx rapper’s 32nd birthday, here are five recent unforgettable best-dressed moments that will forever be etched in our style memory!

Cardi B made a stunning appearance at the Mugler Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show during the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. Dressed to impress in an all-Black outfit that perfectly showcased her bold style, the Bronx rapper captured the spotlight.

Photo By Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Outside the Rabanne show during the 2024 PFW, Cardi channeled her inner Shakira with a stunning ensemble that turned heads. She rocked a dazzling Rabanne dress paired with an eye-catching necklace, and Tom Ford heels to complete the look.

Photo By Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

The Bronx native stunned in a Marc Jacobs look at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 Runway, held at the New York Public Library on July 1, 2024.

Photo By Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Cardi nailed the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme at the 2024 Met Gala.

Photo By Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Image

Cardi walks the runway down South Windsor Boulevard during the Balenciaga Fall 2024 fashion show on December 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo By Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

For the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, Cardi wore a stunning floor-length, strapless silver gown by Dilara Findikoglu—completely covered with silver hair pins and pearls.

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MT

Cardi with another bold statement with this lime green dress at the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture show in Paris last year.

Photo By Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Cardi blended feathers and sequins effortlessly at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show during Paris Fashion Week in July 2023.

Photo By Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images