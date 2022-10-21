2022 Homecoming Memories: South Carolina State University

It was the Bulldogs' turn to take the stage in Orangeburg and they put on quite a show.

The ROTC leads the way during South Carolina State's Homecoming parade.

Photo By Courtesy: South Carolina State University

Alumni are happy with the festivities.

Photo By Courtesy: South Carolina State University

The Homecoming Court bringing the pageantry to the event.

Photo By Courtesy: South Carolina State University

The Marching 101 letting everyone know what week it is.

Photo By Courtesy: South Carolina State University

The "GOAT" Class of 1972 making sure everyone remembers on their 50th anniversary.

Photo By Courtesy: South Carolina State University

At the tailgate, the grillmaster is in charge.

Photo By Courtesy: South Carolina State University

Two Omegas and one Zeta enjoying the day together.

Photo By Courtesy: South Carolina State University

The crowd cheers the Bulldogs on during the game.

Photo By Courtesy: South Carolina State University

The SCSU cheer squad brings the fire during halftime.

Photo By Courtesy: South Carolina State University

The Bulldogs made it clear who was boss, trouncing VU Lynchburg 36-0.

Photo By Courtesy: South Carolina State University