Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Many Chains Of Rick Ross

Ross is one rapper who never leaves the house without a chain, or two.

RICK ROSS - &quot;WHAT'S FREE&quot; (MEEK MILL FEAT. RICK ROSS &amp; JAY Z) - (Photo by Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET)

One thing hip hop artists know how to do is accessorize and Rick Ross is no exception. The rapper has become known for his jewelry, specifically his chain(s). Large or small, they are always diamond encrusted and perfectly placed to set off even the most casual of outfits. Let’s take a look at some of his iciest looks.

Photo By Photo by Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET

GettyImages-1356605223.jpg

Rick Ross hangs a diamond “R” off his links at Revel Saturdays

Photo By Prince Williams

GettyImages-1398310967.jpg

Rick Ross keeps it simple with two diamond cross chains at An Evening with Rick Ross

Photo By Manny Hernandez

GettyImages-1405316415.jpg

Rick Ross lets his diamond hamsa hang at the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Rodin Eckenroth

GettyImages-1413548822.jpg

Rick Ross lets his bling do the heavy lifting in two diamond encrusted cuban links at 2022 InvestFest

Photo By Paras Griffin