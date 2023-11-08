Soul Train Awards 2023: The Face Of Baby Makin' Music: The Different 'Shades' Of Babyface
One thing about Babyface, he's going to have his shades on.
Who doesn't like a good pair of shades, man? Babyface always comes through with the blockers, even here as he visits SiriusXM Studios on June 07, 2022 in New York City.
Photo By Getty
Pulled up and blocked out the noise as Babyface arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
Photo By Getty
The man of baby makin' music paired these shades nicely with this all-black bedazzled fit as he was seen on September 13, 2022, in New York City.
Photo By Getty
A piece of art indeed. Babyface looks fine as he arrives at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week at Skyline Drive-In on September 11, 2022, in New York City.
Photo By Getty
Babyface at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Skylight at Essex Crossing on September 11, 2023, in New York, New York.
Photo By Getty
