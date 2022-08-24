Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Stylish Women Who Got Next

These rappers are on the rise, with their lyrics and fashion.

Doechii

Long gone are the days when only one or two female rappers could be hot at a time. These days ladies hold down regular spots on the charts and on stages. In the past, that would mean others wouldn’t get a shot. Now, they are able to lift one another into the spotlight and the newcomers are mic and camera ready. Let’s meet some female rappers you need to have on your radar. By Alba Anthony

Photo By Paras Griffin

GettyImages-1410018934.jpg

Glorilla performs barefoot at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash in Atlanta

Photo By Prince Williams

Young Devyn

Young Devyn shows off her ice while wearing a two piece belly baring ensemble

Photo by @youngdevyn via Instagram

Omeretta

Omeretta the Great gives a nod to the club kids in this look at Culture Con

Photo by @omeretta via Instagram

Doechii

Doechii lives up to her Swamp Princess persona in this purple look with matching boots

Photo by @doechii via Instagram

6 / 6

