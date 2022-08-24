Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Stylish Women Who Got Next
These rappers are on the rise, with their lyrics and fashion.
Long gone are the days when only one or two female rappers could be hot at a time. These days ladies hold down regular spots on the charts and on stages. In the past, that would mean others wouldn’t get a shot. Now, they are able to lift one another into the spotlight and the newcomers are mic and camera ready. Let’s meet some female rappers you need to have on your radar.
By Alba Anthony