2024 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Dapper Looks From Keith Powers That Highlight His Distinctive Style

The award-winning Hollywood actor has always been a fashion enthusiast.

Keith Powers’ fashion sense deserves as much high praise as his buzzy career. The Hollywood actor reached new levels of fame after starring in Netflix’s “The Perfect Find” last year, which earned him his first-ever NAACP Image Award. So, now more than ever, people are noticing his chic sense of style and knack for pulling off designer looks. Over the years, Powers has shown off some of his best outfits at red carpet-events, so join us as we look at five that define his effortless style.

Photo By Leon Bennett

Keith Powers channeled leading man energy with his dapper blue pinstriped suit at the NAACP Image Awards Nominees Brunch. 

Photo By Leon Bennett

Keith Powers’ all-black ensemble put his fashion-forward style on full display at the 2023 American Black Film Festival. 

Photo By Ivan Apfel

Keith Powers’ gray overcoat and matching pants made a striking fashion statement at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

Photo By Noam Galai

Keith Powers looked impeccable in his monochromatic tan suit combo at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards.

Photo By Monica Schipper

Keith Powers kept it casual but stylish at the 2018 Freeform Summit, creating a modish look with a cream beanie, brown coat, graphic tee, and green trousers. 

Photo By Image Group LA