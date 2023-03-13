Oscars 2023: Best-Dressed Celebrities
These stars didn't disappoint on the carpet at the 95th Academy Awards.
Angela Bassett wore the color of royalty and looked like the queen she is in a Moschino gown.
Lenny Kravitz rocked the carpet in all black.
Multi-hyphenate Janelle Monáe never fails to look gorgeous on or off the carpet. Still, she was able to kick it up a notch in this beautiful custom Vera Wang ensemble. The orange against the singer's skin tone is everything!
Rihanna stood out on the carpet in this brown sheer look before delivering an emotional rendition of her song "Lift Me Up," on the Oscar stage.
"Creed III" actor Michael B. Jordan took his look to the next level by attending to jeweled broaches to his lapel.
Oscar award-winning actress Halle Berry showed us all how it is done on the carpet. Blush-colored roses punctuated her thigh-high slit.
No one could pull of this beautiful shade quite as well as Dwayne Johnson.
Halle Bailey glowed on the carpet in this aqua colored gown.
Ruth E. Carter not only stood out on the carpet but also took home an Oscar for Best Costume Design for the movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." This achievement makes her the only Black woman to have won two Academy Awards.
It goes without saying but Idris Elba knows how to wear a suit. He makes it look good.
Ava DuVernay rocked this off the shoulder black and silver Louis Vuitton look.
Samuel L. Jackson is no stranger to the Academy Awards, and this champagne jacket reminds us of what it means to be cool at all times.
Emmy Award-winning TV host Zuri Hall twirled for the camera in all back.
Laverne Cox owned the carpet in this custom Vera Wang black gown with aqua train.
Alton Mason is the first black male model to have walked for Chanel, and we can see why he caught the brand's because he made the carpet into his runway.
Ariana DeBose looked looked beaded and beautiful at the Oscars in this beautiful masterpiece from Versace.
Winnie Harlow looked sleek in this chartreuse gown.
There was nothing insecure about Jay Ellis as he made his way on the carpet at the Oscars.
DJ M.O.S. and DJ Kiss kept their looks classic.
Actress and playwright Danai Gurira looked regal in all black on the carpet and when she introduced Rihanna to sing the theme from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Lift me Up.
