Soul Train Awards 2023: Color Coded Chris: Chris Brown's Colorful Hair Moments
Anything he does with his hair slaps!
Chris Brown is sporting a blonde look as he attends Ant Tha Ladies Man Birthday Celebration at Sound Nightclub on June 17, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Chris Brown is rocking a bright pink and blue hairdo and performs on stage at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands 6th March 2023.
Chris Brown looks vibrant in his pink hair as he performs on stage at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands 6th March 2023.
Chris Brown is all smiles in his red hair, and performs at The O2 Arena on February 14, 2023 in London, England.
Chris Brown is a platinum superstar, so it only makes sense for Brown to sport a platinum color as he performs as part of his "Under The Influence" Europe Tour at The 3Arena Dublin on February 11, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland.
