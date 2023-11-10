Soul Train Awards 2023: Color Coded Chris: Chris Brown's Colorful Hair Moments

Blonde Bombshell

Chris Brown is sporting a blonde look as he attends Ant Tha Ladies Man Birthday Celebration at Sound Nightclub on June 17, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Winter Icicle Cool

Chris Brown is rocking a bright pink and blue hairdo and performs on stage at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands 6th March 2023.

Pink And In Sync

Chris Brown looks vibrant in his pink hair as he performs on stage at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands 6th March 2023.

Fire Vibes

Chris Brown is all smiles in his red hair, and performs at The O2 Arena on February 14, 2023 in London, England.

Platinum Superstar In That Platinum Color

Chris Brown is a platinum superstar, so it only makes sense for Brown to sport a platinum color as he performs as part of his "Under The Influence" Europe Tour at The 3Arena Dublin on February 11, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland.

Smokey Gray For The Day

You don't want the smoke when he's in this smokey gray. Singer Chris Brown looks bomb in his smokey gray hair color and performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival presented by Umbrella MGMT at Banc of California Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Two Tones, Too Cool

Chris Brown is sporting a rainbow colored hair moment as he performs onstage during the "One Of Them Ones" tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

