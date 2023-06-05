Check Out Some of the Biggest Performances From the '2023 Roots Picnic'
See which top acts that took the stage at the year's festival.
1 / 10
The 2023 Roots Picnic took place this weekend and saw several artists take the stage, including co-headliner Usher, who replaced Bad Boy Records co-founder, Diddy. The r&b veteran gave an incredible performance and, at one point, was joined on stage by The Root’s own Black Thought and singer Jazmine Sullivan. The annual musical festival kicked off on Friday, June 2, at the Mann in Fairmount Park and stretched to Sunday, June 3, 2023. Keep clicking to see some of the most prominent artists take the stage.
Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
2 / 10
Ruff Ryders' First Lady Eve.
Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
3 / 10
The legendary hip-hop duo Spliff Star and Busta Rhymes prove their bond is stronger than ever.
Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
4 / 10
Saucy Santana raises the heat.
Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
5 / 10
Hometown native Lil Uzi Vert drops by.
Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
ADVERTISEMENT