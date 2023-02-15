2023 NAACP Image Awards: Tyler James Williams' Grown-Up Style
This former child star is cultivating his own sense of style.
1 / 6
Tyler James Williams has been in front of the camera for a long time. Before everyone hated Chris, Tyler could be seen on Sesame Street. This child actor has grown into a confident young man who is comfortable in his own skin. That confidence is evident in his fashion sense. Tyler thinks outside the box, plays with silhouettes, and kills it with accessories. Let's take a look at some of his latest fashion moments.
By: Alba Anthony