2023 NAACP Image Awards: Tyler James Williams' Grown-Up Style

This former child star is cultivating his own sense of style.

GettyImages-1414724228.jpg

1 / 6

Tyler James Williams has been in front of the camera for a long time. Before everyone hated Chris, Tyler could be seen on Sesame Street. This child actor has grown into a confident young man who is comfortable in his own skin. That confidence is evident in his fashion sense. Tyler thinks outside the box, plays with silhouettes, and kills it with accessories. Let's take a look at some of his latest fashion moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Leon Bennett

GettyImages-1422376171.jpg

2 / 6

Tyler James Williams rocked a houndstooth vest and matching pants to the 74th Emmy Awards Performers and Nominees Reception

Photo By Frazier Harrison

GettyImages-1455611048.jpg

3 / 6

Tyler James Williams is dapper in a short jacket and wide-legged pants for the 80th Golden Globe Awards

Photo By Kevin Mazur

GettyImages-1456649163.jpg

4 / 6

Tyler James Williams kept it simple in a gray suit and tee at the 28th Critics Choice Awards

Photo By Monica Schipper

GettyImages-1442525145.jpg

5 / 6

Tyler James Williams donned a teal look with a complimentary overcoat for the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party

Photo By Robin L Marshall

GettyImages-1423199006.jpg

6 / 6

Tyler James Williams channeled old Hollywood in a wide legged tuxedo with a blue jacket

Photo By Trae Patton