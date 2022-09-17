NYFW Featured Collections Of More Than 28 Black Designers This Season!

See the designers who shut down the runway this New York Fashion Week!

091622-style-NYFW-16.jpg

New York Fashion week ended yesterday, and these designers left their mark. This year, over 28 Black designers showcased their collection at the Spring 2023 shows. Organizations such as Black In Fashion Council and 15 Percent Pledge helped bring more designers to the shows. BET is all about Black excellence, so we wanted to share a list of 26 designers who stole the show this season. By: Tira Urquhart

Photo By (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

091622-style-Lionne.jpg

Lionne

Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)

091622-style-NYFW-15.jpg

Bed On Water

Photo By (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

091622-style-NYFW-14.jpg

Theophilio

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

091622-style-NYFW-13.jpg

Kenneth Nicholson

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

091622-style-NYFW-12.jpg

Sukeina

Photo By (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Black Boy Knits

Photo by @illinoize via Instagram

091622-style-NYFW-11.jpg

Dur Doux

Photo By (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

091622-style-NYFW-10.jpg

Who Decides War

Photo By (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

091622-style-NYFW-09.jpg

Studio 189

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

091622-style-NYFW-08.jpg

Ashya

Photo By (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

091622-style-NYFW-07.jpg

Sergio Hudson

Photo By (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Sammy B Designs

Photo by @sammybdesignsny via Instagram

091622-style-NYFW-06.jpg

AnOnlyChild By Maxwell Osborne

Photo By (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

091622-style-NYFW-05.jpg

Victor Glemaud

Photo By (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

091622-style-NYFW-04.jpg

Fe Noel

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

091622-style-NYFW-03.jpg

Todd Patrick

Photo By (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

091622-style-NYFW-02.jpg

No Sesso

Photo By (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

091622-style-NYFW-01.jpg

LaQuan Smith

Photo By (Photo by ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

Connor McKnight

Photo by @nikenyc via Instagram

June79

Photo by @june79nyc via Instagram

Izayla

Izayla by I'sha

Photo by @izayla_ via Instagram

M U E H L E D E R

Photo by @muehlederlabel via Instagram

KWAME ADUSEI

Photo by @kwameaduseionline via Instagram

Atelier Ndigo

Photo by @atelierndigo via Instagram

Harbison Studio

Photo by @harbison.studio via Instagram