NYFW Featured Collections Of More Than 28 Black Designers This Season!
See the designers who shut down the runway this New York Fashion Week!
New York Fashion week ended yesterday, and these designers left their mark. This year, over 28 Black designers showcased their collection at the Spring 2023 shows. Organizations such as Black In Fashion Council and 15 Percent Pledge helped bring more designers to the shows. BET is all about Black excellence, so we wanted to share a list of 26 designers who stole the show this season. By: Tira Urquhart
Photo By (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Lionne
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
Bed On Water
Photo By (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Theophilio
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Kenneth Nicholson
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Sukeina
Photo By (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Black Boy Knits
Photo by @illinoize via Instagram
Dur Doux
Photo By (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Who Decides War
Photo By (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Studio 189
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Ashya
Photo By (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Sergio Hudson
Photo By (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Sammy B Designs
Photo by @sammybdesignsny via Instagram
AnOnlyChild By Maxwell Osborne
Photo By (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Victor Glemaud
Photo By (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Fe Noel
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )
Todd Patrick
Photo By (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
No Sesso
Photo By (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
LaQuan Smith
Photo By (Photo by ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images)
Connor McKnight
Photo by @nikenyc via Instagram
