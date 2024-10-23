8 Fashion Looks That Prove Amandla Stenberg is a Style Chameleon

Amandla Stenberg’s style knows no bounds! From edgy streetwear to elegant red-carpet glam, these 8 looks celebrate the star’s unique fashion journey as she turns 26, proving she’s a true style chameleon.

Making an appearance

1 / 8

The former child star looks as radiant as ever during her appearance at Disney Upfront at Javits Center.

Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

As You Are

2 / 8

Mix and match is her specialty.

Photo By (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

91st Academy Awards

3 / 8

Our star is ceremony-ready in this dazzling silver beaded gown.

Photo By (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Out and about

4 / 8

Style sleeps for no one.

Photo By (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Front row for Acne Studios

5 / 8

An avant-garde moment.

Photo By (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Acne Studios)

ADVERTISEMENT
It Girl

6 / 8

Amandla for Thom Browne, giving a chic and classic look.

Photo By (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Toronto International Film Festival

7 / 8

The actress shimmers in blue at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

Photo By (Photo by Andrew H Walker/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Streetwear Chic

8 / 8

Amandla makes a layered Fall statement for Mui Mui.

Photo By (Photo by Rob Latour/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)