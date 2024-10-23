8 Fashion Looks That Prove Amandla Stenberg is a Style Chameleon
Amandla Stenberg’s style knows no bounds! From edgy streetwear to elegant red-carpet glam, these 8 looks celebrate the star’s unique fashion journey as she turns 26, proving she’s a true style chameleon.
The former child star looks as radiant as ever during her appearance at Disney Upfront at Javits Center.
Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Mix and match is her specialty.
Photo By (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Our star is ceremony-ready in this dazzling silver beaded gown.
Photo By (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Style sleeps for no one.
Photo By (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
An avant-garde moment.
Photo By (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Acne Studios)
