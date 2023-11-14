Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Looks From SWV That Had Us 'Weak' In The Knees

Our legends look good!

They Are Icons, They Are The Moment

Our SWV girls aren't anything to play with, as their style continues to evolve as we go through the years. Look here as Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" Johnson, and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV look so gorgeous in these black blazers as they pose backstage during the SWV Legends Only Concert series at Bar 5015 on August 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Photo By Getty

Beautiful Gowns Ladies!

Honey, our girls ate down as they got honored. You can see Leanne "Lelee" Lyons, Tamara "Taj" Johnson George, and Cheryl "Coko" Gamble of SWV in these beautiful gowns as they attend the 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo By Getty

Shine Bright In Their Sequins

SWV, let's get in formation. Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" Johnson-George, Leanne "Lelee" Lyons ate these sequins suits up

Photo By Getty

Stronger Together In Their Black Leather

Oh baby, SWV is showing us how to stunt and give looks as Cheryl Coko Gamble, Tamara Taj George, and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons look finer than ever in their beautiful black leather moment!

Photo By Getty

Camo Fits

Something to have to give them a chill vibe on the stage. Look at our legends Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George, and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons SWV in their camo fits perform live on stage during the 15th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 12, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Photo By Getty

Jersey Girls

Singing on the stage and looking comfortable while doing it. Leanne "Lelee" Lyons, Tamara "Taj" Johnson-George, and Coko Clemons of SWV in their bedazzled-out jerseys as they perform onstage during day 1 of 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 9, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo By Getty

Colorful And Talented

Yall better eat down! Singers Leanne Lyons, Cheryl Gamble, and Tamara Johnson-George of SWV ate down in these colorful blazers and jersey as they perform in concert at HEB Center on June 25, 2021 in Cedar Park, Texas.

Photo By Getty