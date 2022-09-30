The Gridiron: HBCU Weekly Football Roundup Week 4

1 / 5
Jackson State 49 Mississippi, Valley State 7 ----
Jackson State quarterback Shadeur Sanders passes for 438 yards with running back Santee Marshall rushing for 118 yards in a major win over rivals Mississippi Valley State, whose quarterback Jamari Jones was held to only 36 passing yards. JSU remains No. 1 in HBCU standings.
Photo By Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images
2 / 5
NCCU 59, Va. Lynchburg 14 ----
North Carolina Central took its record to 4-0 when it rolled past Virginia Lynchburg, led by quarterback Davius Richard, who passed for 148 yards and threw three touchdowns. The Eagles had a total of 465 yards – including 272 rushing yards – with eight different people scoring touchdowns. Va Lynchburg could hardly hold back NCCU’s defense, despite multiple turnovers on both sides. Quarterback C.J. Brooks was held to 47 yards for two touchdowns.
Photo By Summer Washington via North Carolina Central University
3 / 5
Prairie View 24, Alabama State 15 ----
Despite Dematrius Davis’ return as Alabama State’s starting quarterback, the Hornets were not able to hold off Prairie View’s defense rush. The Panthers capitalized several times on ASU’s mistakes, including a 12 yard line fumble and a blocked field goal attempt after scoring. PVAMU quarterback Trazon Connley threw for 180 yards with three total touchdowns. Running back Ahmad Antoine had 66 yards.
Photo By Credit: TyRez Montague/PVAMU
4 / 5
Merrimack 26, Delaware State 13 ----
Merrimack took a 14-0 first quarter lead over Delaware State and kept it as they held the Hornets to only 32 yards in its ground game and 164 total offensive yards. The Warriors sacked DSU quarterback C.J. Henry seven times, leaving them to depend on field goals by kicker Nathan Wilson to get on the board. A fourth quarter rushing touchdown from Thomas Bertrand-Hudon pushed them further, but DSU never closed in.
Photo By Rodney Adams/All-Pro Photography via Delaware State University
5 / 5
UTSA 52, Texas Southern 24 ----
Despite being tied and being down by only 4 points by halftime, Texas Southern was not able to hold back UTSA in the second half. Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris and wide receiver De’Corian Clark were almost seamless with four touchdown passes and three touchdown catches to run up the scoreboard. Quarterback Andrew Body threw for 229 passing yards including a touchdown and two touchdown runs. Runningback Jacorey Howard led rushers with 88 yards on 12 carries.