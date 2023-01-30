2023 NAACP Image Awards: The 'Outstanding Soul/R&B Song' Nominees Give Vocals and Fashion
These big voices are also giants in the fashion game.
Music and fashion have always gone hand in hand and the 2023 NAACP Image Award nominees for Outstanding Soul/R&B Song are the embodiment of that. When you think of these women you think of their big voices, their big hits, and their big style. On stage and off, they have our full attention. So, let's take a look at some of their big looks.
By: Alba Anthony