2023 NAACP Image Awards: The 'Outstanding Soul/R&B Song' Nominees Give Vocals and Fashion

These big voices are also giants in the fashion game.

Music and fashion have always gone hand in hand and the 2023 NAACP Image Award nominees for Outstanding Soul/R&B Song are the embodiment of that. When you think of these women you think of their big voices, their big hits, and their big style. On stage and off, they have our full attention. So, let's take a look at some of their big looks. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By David M. Bennett

Lizzo gives grand glam in a black and gold ensemble at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion

Photo By Taylor Hill

Jazmine Sullivan puts her best leg forward in a white gown with a high slit at the 2022 Time 100 Gala

Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris

Rihanna poses in a black leather mini with long belted waist at her Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4

Photo By Emma McIntyre

Mary J Blige poses in a silver mini dress and full length fur for her 52nd birthday party

Photo by @therealmaryjblige via Instagram