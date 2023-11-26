Soul Train Awards 2023: The Face Cards Are Eating On The Carpet

And left no crumbs!

Beautiful Bright Bellinger

1 / 7

Eric Bellinger is such a heartthrob and continues to look silky smooth and handsome! Look at this beautiful, bright smile as Eric Bellinger attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Photo By Getty

Oh Honey!

2 / 7

Honey Bxby lookin' smooth as honey with her smize, the meakup, and how she commands our attention. Look at Honey Bxby command the room as she attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Photo By Getty

Nick With Such A Grand Smile

3 / 7

A boss has to keep it cool and look good, too! Look at how dapper Nick Cannon looks wit his pearly whites as he attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Photo By Getty

Golden Smile!

4 / 7

Got them grillz and representin' with her golden smile as Ambré attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Photo By Getty

In And Out The Uniform, She Still Looks Good!

5 / 7

Ms. Pat is gorgeous through and through, even outside of her uniform as Ms. Pat attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bankhead Smize

6 / 7

A dancer through and through, but his beauty is just as captivating. Look at how handsome and striking Sean Bankhead looks as he attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

Wheeeew He Fine!

7 / 7

Man, this is a beautiful work of art. This is a gorgeous man. Look at Fridayy as he attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty