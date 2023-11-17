Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Times T-Pain Gave Us Chill Vibes

T-Pain is the epitome of cool.

Chill As Ice

1 / 7

T-Pain is the leader when it comes to the auto-tune game and not only did he give us the chill vibes with his records, but also with his style. Look at the artist chilling in a black shirt and a cool hat as he attends the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour with T-Pain and Mariah the Scientist on August 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo By Getty

It's Slime Season

2 / 7

T-Pain is having fun on stage as he is sporting some fun slime green shorts as he performs onstage during the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour with T-Pain and Mariah the Scientist on August 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo By Getty

Chains And Thangs'

3 / 7

T-Pain looks super swaggy and chill in a gray shirt and big chains as he performs during Toronto's Festival Of Beer at Bandshell Park on July 30, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.

Photo By Getty

He Chewed In This Blue

4 / 7

T-Pain is giving us monochromatic vibes in this blue track suit performs on stage at the Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 11, 2023 in New York City.

Photo By Getty

Somewhere In Wiscansin

5 / 7

T-Pain is in his sports era and is taking us to 'Wiscansin' in this Wiscansin jersey as he performs on stage at the Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 11, 2023 in New York City.

Photo By Getty

Chillin In That Denim'

6 / 7

T-Pain on his chill ish in a denim hat and an iced out chain as he attends Birthday Party at Revel on June 1, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo By Getty

Keep It Cool'

7 / 7

T-Pain is all smiles in a big chain and white jacket with a fun cap as he attends Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour Red Carpet Featuring Celebrity Appearances at Webster Hall on May 18, 2023 in New York City.

Photo By Getty