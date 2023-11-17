Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Times T-Pain Gave Us Chill Vibes
T-Pain is the epitome of cool.
1 / 7
T-Pain is the leader when it comes to the auto-tune game and not only did he give us the chill vibes with his records, but also with his style. Look at the artist chilling in a black shirt and a cool hat as he attends the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour with T-Pain and Mariah the Scientist on August 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
2 / 7
T-Pain is having fun on stage as he is sporting some fun slime green shorts as he performs onstage during the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour with T-Pain and Mariah the Scientist on August 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
3 / 7
T-Pain looks super swaggy and chill in a gray shirt and big chains as he performs during Toronto's Festival Of Beer at Bandshell Park on July 30, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.
4 / 7
T-Pain is giving us monochromatic vibes in this blue track suit performs on stage at the Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 11, 2023 in New York City.
5 / 7
T-Pain is in his sports era and is taking us to 'Wiscansin' in this Wiscansin jersey as he performs on stage at the Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 11, 2023 in New York City.
