2023 NAACP Image Awards: J. Alphonse Nicholson's Lowkey Style

The 'P-Valley' star's fashion sense is much different than the rapper he portrays.

GettyImages-1400744595.jpg

1 / 6

J. Alphonse Nicholson plays up-and-coming rapper Lil Murda on P-Valley. The character is big, bold, and all-gold everything when it comes to fashion. The actor is quite a bit more lowkey bringing simplicity and quiet style when he steps out on carpets and at events. Their fashion stylings couldn't be more different, showcasing just how good an actor J. Alphonse Nicholson is and how lucky we are to watch him work. Let's take a look at some of his recent fashion moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Michael Kovac

GettyImages-1239573862.jpg

2 / 6

J. Alphonse Nicholson attends the MACRO Pre-Oscar party in a suit with no tie

Photo By Andrew Toth

GettyImages-1437836844.jpg

3 / 6

J. Alphonse Nicholson chose a double breasted cream overcoat as he poses with his wife Nafeesha at Kenny Burns' "All My Purple Life" 50th birthday celebration

Photo By Prince Williams

GettyImages-1398205068.jpg

4 / 6

J. Alphonse Nicholson topped an all black outfit with a camel jacket for a sleek look at the STARZ Take the Lead Summit

Photo By Alberto E. Rodriguez

GettyImages-1442114573.jpg

5 / 6

J. Alphonse Nicholson kept it casual for the P-Valley FYC event at Directors Guild of America

Photo By Anna Webber

GettyImages-1400766143.jpg

6 / 6

J. Alphonse Nicholson is dapper in a light blue suit sans tie at the season two premiere of P-Valley

Photo By Rodin Eckenroth