2023 NAACP Image Awards: J. Alphonse Nicholson's Lowkey Style
The 'P-Valley' star's fashion sense is much different than the rapper he portrays.
J. Alphonse Nicholson plays up-and-coming rapper Lil Murda on P-Valley. The character is big, bold, and all-gold everything when it comes to fashion. The actor is quite a bit more lowkey bringing simplicity and quiet style when he steps out on carpets and at events. Their fashion stylings couldn't be more different, showcasing just how good an actor J. Alphonse Nicholson is and how lucky we are to watch him work. Let's take a look at some of his recent fashion moments.
By: Alba Anthony