BET Awards 2023: Damson Idris Is Red Carpet Eye Candy

The British Actor keeps it simple but always keeps it smooth.

GettyImages-1466597545.jpg

Finishing off the final season of his hit show Snowfall seems like just the beginning for Damson Idris. The burgeoning star has many projects in the works and many carpets and events to attend. While his style may lean more toward the classics, he can always stand out and has become one of our favorites to watch. Let's take a look at some of his most recent style moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Frazer Harrison

GettyImages-1422270396.jpg

Damson Idris keeps it festive in an animal print shirt and sneakers for Bootsy Bellows at SoFi Stadium

Photo By Cassidy Sparrow

GettyImages-1473636705.jpg

Damson Idris is anything but basic in an all-black suit at the LA premiere of Swarm

Photo By Gregg DeGuire

GettyImages-1256554446.jpg

Damson Idris lets his collar do all the talking at the Vanity Fair x Prada Party at the Cannes Film Festival

Photo By Dave Bennett

GettyImages-1440235559.jpg

Damson Idris sports a Sade tshirt and printed pants for Rihanna's SavagexFenty Show Vol 4

Photo By Emma McIntyre

GettyImages-1469638966.jpg

Damson Idris is classic in all black at the 54th NAACP Image Awards

Photo By Kayla Oaddams