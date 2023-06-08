BET Awards 2023: Damson Idris Is Red Carpet Eye Candy
The British Actor keeps it simple but always keeps it smooth.
Finishing off the final season of his hit show Snowfall seems like just the beginning for Damson Idris. The burgeoning star has many projects in the works and many carpets and events to attend. While his style may lean more toward the classics, he can always stand out and has become one of our favorites to watch. Let's take a look at some of his most recent style moments.
By: Alba Anthony