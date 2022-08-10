Serena Williams: The Life of A Legend
The 40-year-old pro tennis superstar revealed that she is ending her career. But she has three decades of accomplishments to look back on.
Born Sept. 26, 1981 in Saginaw, Mich, Serena Jameka Williams moved with her family, including older sister Venus, to Compton, Calif., and started playing tennis there at age 4.
But with the promise the two sisters showed, they later moved to West Palm Beach to attend the Rick Macci Tennis Academy.
By the time she was 10, Williams had a record of 46–3 record on the United States Tennis Association junior tour.
When she became a teenager, Williams father, Richard Wiliams pulled the sisters out of Macci's academy and the junior tennis circuit, and supervised all of their coaching.
Williams went pro in 1995 at just 14 years old. After a series of tournament losses, ranked 96 in 1998, she defeated No. 3 Lindsay Davenport at the Medibank International in Sydney, Australia.
