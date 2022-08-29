Fab Hairstyles Spotted On The Black Carpet At The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards!

See the looks that caught our attention at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

082822-style-see-the-eye-catching-hairstyles-spotted-at-the-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-lizzo.jpg

1 / 9

Lizzo’s mesmerizing look was brought to life by makeup artist Alex Mayo. According to Mayo, he used a range of Charlotte Tilbury products, including Glow Toner, Magic Cream, and the NEW Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer. We love the midnight blue lip complemented with a gold lip ring.

Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

082822-style-see-the-eye-catching-hairstyles-spotted-at-the-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-laylay.jpg

2 / 9

That Girl Lay Lay remixed her signature hairstyle with blue highlights and playful curls.

Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

082822-style-see-the-eye-catching-hairstyles-spotted-at-the-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-shenseea.jpg

3 / 9

Shenseea rocked a sleek bob on the black carpet.

Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

082822-style-see-the-eye-catching-hairstyles-spotted-at-the-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-latto.jpg

4 / 9

Latto' fabulous updo and eye-catching nails perfectly matched her stylish ensemble.

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

082822-style-see-the-eye-catching-hairstyles-spotted-at-the-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-tayshia.jpg

5 / 9

Tayshia Adams looked gorgeous with a sleek long ponytail.

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

ADVERTISEMENT
082822-style-see-the-eye-catching-hairstyles-spotted-at-the-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-diamond.jpg

6 / 9

DJ Diamond Kuts rocked stylish Bantu knots on the black carpet.

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

082822-style-see-the-eye-catching-hairstyles-spotted-at-the-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-cyn.jpg

7 / 9

Cyn Santana gave us Autumn hair inspiration with her bold multi-color look.

Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

082822-style-see-the-eye-catching-hairstyles-spotted-at-the-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-kamie.jpg

8 / 9

Kamie Crawford turned heads with her simple and sleek glam look. The 'Catfish' star turned to makeup artist Kasey to get her soft and natural look, including a soft brown lip. Kamie also kept it simple and sleek with a floor-sweeping ponytail created by Jamie Brice.

Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

082822-style-see-the-eye-catching-hairstyles-spotted-at-the-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-chloe.jpg

9 / 9

Chlöe Bailey looked radiant with neutral glam and a fab ponytail.

Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)