Fab Hairstyles Spotted On The Black Carpet At The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards!
See the looks that caught our attention at the 2022 MTV VMAs.
Lizzo’s mesmerizing look was brought to life by makeup artist Alex Mayo. According to Mayo, he used a range of Charlotte Tilbury products, including Glow Toner, Magic Cream, and the NEW Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer. We love the midnight blue lip complemented with a gold lip ring.
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
That Girl Lay Lay remixed her signature hairstyle with blue highlights and playful curls.
Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Shenseea rocked a sleek bob on the black carpet.
Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Latto' fabulous updo and eye-catching nails perfectly matched her stylish ensemble.
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Tayshia Adams looked gorgeous with a sleek long ponytail.
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
