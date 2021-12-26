Archbishop Desmond Tutu: A Life in Photos
South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu died Sunday at age 90. But his legacy as a voice for peace and against apartheid will live on.
Desmond Tutu and Rosa Parks in 1985.
Photo By David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Archbishop Desmond Tutu greets residents of Phola park squatter camp, on August 23, 1990.
Photo By TREVOR SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images
Archbishop Desmond Tutu (L) meets US president Bill Clinton, on May 18, 1989, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington.
Photo By LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images
Archbishop Desmond Tutu (R) greets S. African President Nelson Mandela (L) at the entrance of St George's Cathedral in Cape Town 23 June 1996.
Photo By Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images
Harry Belafonte (left) and Archbishop Desmond Tutu (right) attend the inauguration for the new Mayor of New York City David Dinkins in a ceremony held at City Hall in New York City on Jan. 1, 1990.
Photo By Jim Cummins/Newsday RM via Getty Images
