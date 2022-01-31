NAACP Image Awards 2022: The Best Red Carpet Looks Throughout The Years

These fashion moments at past NAACP Image Awards were astonishing.

Cyntia Ervivo stunned in a strapless Parabal Gurung gown at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

Photo By Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rihanna in stunned in a ruffled Manolo Blanik dress at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

Photo By Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

Angela Bassett stunned in an Azzi and Osta gown at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

Photo By Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Yara Shahidi stunned in a sequined Balmain dress at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Logan Browning stunned in a chic Parabal Gurung at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross stunned in a polka dot Marc Jacobs dress at the 50th NAACP Image Awards.

Photo By Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP

Halle Berry stunned in a sheer Reem Acra at the 49th NAACP Image Awards.

Photo By Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jada Pinkett-Smith stunned in a Marcheska at the 47th NAACP Image Awards.

Photo By Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Janelle Monae stunned in a Christian Siriano peplum dress at the 48th NAACP Image Awards.

Photo By Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage