NAACP Image Awards 2022: The Best Red Carpet Looks Throughout The Years
These fashion moments at past NAACP Image Awards were astonishing.
Cyntia Ervivo stunned in a strapless Parabal Gurung gown at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
Rihanna in stunned in a ruffled Manolo Blanik dress at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
Angela Bassett stunned in an Azzi and Osta gown at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
Yara Shahidi stunned in a sequined Balmain dress at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
Logan Browning stunned in a chic Parabal Gurung at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
