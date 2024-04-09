Zendaya's Best Style Moments From 'Challengers' Press Tour
This walking muse is a beacon of light every time she steps foot on a red carpet.
Loewe and Zendaya go together like bread and peanut butter. During the Australian premiere of the film, she rocked a green gown from the brand highlighted with a plunging neckline, a high split, and matching pumps. The gown also featured a graphic of a tennis player serving on the court.
While in Rome, the style star donned a bespoke shimmery tennis-style dress from Loewe that was accentuated with pleats and a deep V neckline. She completed the look with a pair of white pumps elevated with green tennis balls that featured the brand's logo.
During the tour at Cinema Barberini in Rome, she wore a monochromatic number from Calvin Klein. She layered an open blazer with a sleek skirt that featured a side split. Z turned up the heat with a Serpenti Viper necklace from Bulgari encrusted with diamonds.